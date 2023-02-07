Council tenants are being advised that those who are due electrical safety tests within their homes will seen receive letters of appointment for this service to be carried out.

leccy

The council is legally bound to undertake these tests and does so with more than 7,400 of its properties annually and tenants are required to provide access to their homes.

Wiring will be examined by trained personnel to ensure that it meets rigid standards of safety which prevent electric shocks, burns and even devastating house fires.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Raymond Boyd, Project Delivery Manager, said: “These checks are extremely important for keeping our tenants, residents and communities safe. This type of testing takes place every five years and is carried out with the minimal disruption to tenants.

"So, if you receive an appointment please keep this and ensure access is provided. “We’re asking tenants to work with us and provide access to allow us to protect them and their homes from fire.

“This is to give them the peace of mind that their home remains safe.”

Mr Boyd also addressed the fact that some tenants are not seemingly not keen to give the access that is required.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “There is a small number of tenants who don’t provide access and seem unaware of their and our obligations to maintain and keep them and their properties safe.