CED Stone Scotland used different materials it had in stock to make this dramatic image of the queen in profile which has been widely viewed online via video.The artwork is nearly five metres tall and more than three metres wide

The firm’s Emma Cowan said: “Together with the help of my manager and colleagues we made this tribute to celebrate the Queens life and her 70 year reign.She was a remarkable woman who dedicated her life to serving the nation and personally I just wanted to give my thanks.”