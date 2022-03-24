Affordable fitness and wellbeing centre supporting parents’ mental health to launch in Pollok

The new concept near Silverburn offers on-site childcare while parents and carers access affordable exercise and wellness services. Pic: Elaine Livingstone

Smart Gym, based in The Wedge at Silverburn Roundabout on Barrhead Road, boasts a professional nursery area to allow parents and carers to take care of themselves while their kids are being looked after by registered childcare specialists.

Services include a broad range of fitness classes running from 6am to 9pm everyday, use of a wide variety of gym equipment and a free-weights area.

While members get their blood pumping, they can drop their kids off at the soft gym (for ages 3+ on weekdays) or at professional childcare with KLAS Care C.i.C. (for ages 0+ on weekends).

The gym will also be a place for parents to socialise, complete with a coffee bar.

Smart Gym will have services available to keep the mind healthy too – a range of talking therapies, such as CBT, EMDR and Schema Therapy, will be available via waiting list and healthcare referrals.

It is the first budget gym in Glasgow to offer a counselling service to members.

Dean Hardie, founder of Smart Gym, said: “Our vision has always been to make wellness accessible, achievable and affordable for Scotland’s parents and carers.

“According to the Centre for Mental Health, as much as one-fifth of new mums develop a mental health illness within a year of having a baby, and, as reported by NCT, up to half of their partners end up fighting the same battle.

“Having childcare commitments is a huge barrier that stops many parents from being able to go to the gym or access mental health services and we know that physical and mental wellbeing go hand-in-hand.

"We want to break down that barrier and help families in Glasgow’s southside, and beyond, use fitness and wellbeing services that support their mental and physical health.”

Any profits generated will go back into improving services, such as reducing waiting lists for counselling, improving facilities and providing outreach programmes.

The team have spent the last four years strengthening relationships with funders and developing partnerships within the public, private and third sector, delivering outreach programmes and taster events across Townhead, Possil, Easterhouse and Shawlands.

Social memberships will be provided to those in need who have been referred via health and social care professionals, giving them unlimited access to facilities.

The social enterprise also aims to open three more low-cost family gyms across Glasgow after the Silverburn launch.

Individual memberships are £19 per month for one adult and one child, with family memberships being offered at a discounted rate of £32 per month for two adults and two children. Families with additional children can pay an extra £9 per month per child. Single sessions are available to non-members at £5 plus £2.50 per child, per hour. Corporate memberships are available at £19 per month in blocks of 5-100 for businesses.

Members of the public can attend the Smart Gym launch on Saturday at 10am and its regular opening hours will be Monday-Friday from 6am-8pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10am-3pm.