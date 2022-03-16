By Clare Grant

A crack team of lorry drivers from DGG Transport, JCS Transport and M8 Recovery pulled out from M&Ds theme park on Sunday on a week-long mission of mercy involving two HGVS. As a bonus M8 recovery also provided a generator that will be donated directly to a Ukrainian hospital currently without power.

The theme park had transformed two marquees into a donation centre and within three hours they were filled to capacity as good Samaritans rallied to donate first aid items, toiletries, baby goods and clothing.

The effort has been hailed by Ukrainian mum-of-one Natasha Kukharchuk who escaped two weeks ago to Bothwell with her six year-old daughter Sophie. Sadly her mother remains there and her brother is fighting in the Ukrainian army.

Motherwell Civic

Natasha who has been helping with paperwork said: “The Scottish people have been fantastic, and their generosity is helping me try and get through this.”

Marc Taylor of M&Ds said: “It’s been incredible and to be honest very emotional to see how everyone has pulled together to make this happen and so quickly. The logistics have been challenging but where’s there’s a will there’s a way and the volunteers, who have been working tirelessly at all hours, have been superb.”