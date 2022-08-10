Aldi could open new £4.6m store in Glasgow

A new £4.6 million Aldi store could open in Baillieston as the retail chain reveals proposals to move into the area.

The supermarket giant wants to build a food store at Boghall Road, Broomhouse, which would create up to 35 jobs within the shop.

A consultation is being launched to get feedback on the bid, which could see the new discount store open in 2025.

If it gets the go-ahead the development would have 95 parking spaces, according to information released to the community on early plans.

Aldi has plans for a new store.

Baillieston Councillor Kevin Lalley pointed out the proposed construction site has been plagued with fly tipping and is “unsightly.”

The Labour politician said: “I want to encourage people to use the consultation process. Once this consultation period is live I will be speaking to Glasgow City Council planning department to ensure that Broomhouse and other surrounding areas of Baillieston can benefit should this build be allowed.”

No planning application has been submitted yet and people are being invited to hear more about the proposal at consultation events.

Aldi said on its website: “The proposals would improve the range and quality of shopping provision within the local area, reducing the need for customers to travel out with the area and will provide the local community with access to Aldi’s high-quality offer and award-winning low prices.

“The development would also bring significant investment and jobs to the local area, both during construction and once operating, with Aldi preferring that store staff are generally recruited from the local area.”

It is understood the new shop would have a build cost of £4.6 million.

To learn more residents are invited to visit the Mailcoach Restaurant on Hamilton Road between 3pm and 8pm on Wednesday August 17.