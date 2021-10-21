Aldi looking for new sites

The supermarket has pledged to invest £1.3 billion by 2023 in a bid to further grow its retail estate, as it continues to push ahead with plans to open an average of one new store a week.
The areas where it is currently looking for sites include Darnley and Clarkston.
The supermarket says it is on the lookout for sites that are big enough to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store and around 100 dedicated parking spaces, preferably on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.
Additionally, Aldi will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres.
Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible.”