Allander Centre says goodbye to its final customers

The Bearsden site is being redeveloped as part of a £42.5 million investment by the Council - including a new, state-of-the-art sports and leisure complex, as well as a support centre for adults with learning disabilities.
The existing Allander will close to the public from next month to allow essential utility disconnection and connection works - and the move to the new building - to take place, while ensuring the health and safety of all involved.
The unavoidable closure will mean that patrons will be unable to access sports and leisure facilities until the new centre opens. A date for that is due to be confirmed in early 2023 - keep an eye on the council's social media and website for updates.
The new Allander will offer:
An eight-lane swimming pool and 20m training pool with movable floor
Sauna and steam vitality room
Hydrotherapy pool
Gym and high & low intensity studios
State-of-the-art spin room
Eight-court games hall
Two squash courts
Wet and dry changing facilities
Café.
There will also be a new support facility created for adults with learning disabilities - replacing Kelvinbank Resource Centre in Kirkintilloch - which will include:
Flexible meeting rooms, quiet spaces and office
Dementia, rebound, sensory and physiotherapy treatment rooms
Arts & crafts, dance and music rooms
Changing rooms
Kitchen facilities.
Demolition of the current Allander building is due to commence shortly.
The overall project - which includes the construction of a new 'Sports Dome', offering two football pitches and a tennis court - is expected to be completed by autumn 2023.
The Council is working closely with partners including East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust (EDLCT) and East Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership.
Jim Neill, Chair of EDLCT, said, "An exciting new era is on the horizon for the Allander. Please bear with us during the unavoidable transition from the ageing current facility to the new, state-of-the-art premises. As with any project of this size, there have been many challenges, but we continue to work hard to deliver a magnificent new asset for the community and East Dunbartonshire."
Councillor Gordan Low, Leader of the Council, added, "The new Allander Leisure Centre project represents a significant investment by the Council. When complete, it will offer first-class leisure and sporting opportunities for individuals and groups, as well as support for adults with disabilities. Keep an eye out for updates as the project progresses."