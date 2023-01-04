Allander Centre says goodbye to its final customers

The current Allander Leisure Centre will bid farewell to its final customers on 15 January 2023, as a new era continues to take shape nearby.

The current centre is closing to allow a move to the new building

The Bearsden site is being redeveloped as part of a £42.5 million investment by the Council - including a new, state-of-the-art sports and leisure complex, as well as a support centre for adults with learning disabilities.

The existing Allander will close to the public from next month to allow essential utility disconnection and connection works - and the move to the new building - to take place, while ensuring the health and safety of all involved.

The unavoidable closure will mean that patrons will be unable to access sports and leisure facilities until the new centre opens. A date for that is due to be confirmed in early 2023 - keep an eye on the council's social media and website for updates.

The new Allander will offer:

An eight-lane swimming pool and 20m training pool with movable floor

Sauna and steam vitality room

Hydrotherapy pool

Gym and high & low intensity studios

State-of-the-art spin room

Eight-court games hall

Two squash courts

Wet and dry changing facilities

Café.

There will also be a new support facility created for adults with learning disabilities - replacing Kelvinbank Resource Centre in Kirkintilloch - which will include:

Flexible meeting rooms, quiet spaces and office

Dementia, rebound, sensory and physiotherapy treatment rooms

Arts & crafts, dance and music rooms

Changing rooms

Kitchen facilities.

Demolition of the current Allander building is due to commence shortly.

The overall project - which includes the construction of a new 'Sports Dome', offering two football pitches and a tennis court - is expected to be completed by autumn 2023.

The Council is working closely with partners including East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust (EDLCT) and East Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership.

Jim Neill, Chair of EDLCT, said, "An exciting new era is on the horizon for the Allander. Please bear with us during the unavoidable transition from the ageing current facility to the new, state-of-the-art premises. As with any project of this size, there have been many challenges, but we continue to work hard to deliver a magnificent new asset for the community and East Dunbartonshire."