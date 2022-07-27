Allanwater Chryston has five more new homes up for grabs for those of you in the market for four or five bedrooms!

A small selection of four and five bedroom luxury detatched villas has just been released at the fast selling Allanwater development in Chryston.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 10:59 am

The firm is now marketing five new properties, all with their own unique features, slanted squarely at families with prices starting at £319,995

This refers to the four-bedroom Ochil villa but the news release also contains the Fintry from £334,995, the Lewis from £387,995 and the Iona from £394,995.

Those in the market for a five bedroom property are being offered the Morar home with prices starting at £407,995.

The Sales Office is open on site at Allanwater Chryston, with visits by appointment only.

For more details, telephone 07860 804957 Thursday to Monday 11am to 530pm or see www.allanwaterhomes.co.uk.