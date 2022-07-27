The firm is now marketing five new properties, all with their own unique features, slanted squarely at families with prices starting at £319,995
This refers to the four-bedroom Ochil villa but the news release also contains the Fintry from £334,995, the Lewis from £387,995 and the Iona from £394,995.
Those in the market for a five bedroom property are being offered the Morar home with prices starting at £407,995.
The Sales Office is open on site at Allanwater Chryston, with visits by appointment only.
For more details, telephone 07860 804957 Thursday to Monday 11am to 530pm or see www.allanwaterhomes.co.uk.