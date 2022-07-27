Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm is now marketing five new properties, all with their own unique features, slanted squarely at families with prices starting at £319,995

This refers to the four-bedroom Ochil villa but the news release also contains the Fintry from £334,995, the Lewis from £387,995 and the Iona from £394,995.

Those in the market for a five bedroom property are being offered the Morar home with prices starting at £407,995.

The Sales Office is open on site at Allanwater Chryston, with visits by appointment only.