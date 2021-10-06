Amazon is stretching its influence on the high-street by opening its first bricks-and-mortar non-food store in the UK but could Glasgow be next?

The outlet, which is set to open in the Bluewater shopping mall near Dartford in Kent, is called ‘Amazon 4-star’ and will offer a range of its bestselling and highest-rated books, games, toys and homeware.

Read More Petition calls for M8 in Glasgow to be removed

This will be the first Amazon 4-star outlet to open outside of the US, where there are currently more than 30 stores.

It’s product range is expected to change regularly as Amazon staff respond to customer feedback and new product launches.

It is also expected to reflect what customers are purchasing online, with the store floor having a ‘Most Wished For’ section that shows the most popular wishlist items.

Shoppers will not need an official Amazon account to use the store, with digital price tags ensuring the same pricing as online.

Customers will be able to collect items that they purchase online from the store, as well as the ability to return them without the need for packaging and labels.

Amazon opened their first Four-star store in New York in 2018.

Could Glasgow be next?

It’s a possibility however Andy Jones, director of Amazon 4-star UK would not confirm if the organisation would be launching additional stores in the UK.