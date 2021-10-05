Petition calls for M8 in Glasgow to be removed

Hundreds of people have signed a petition which calls for the removal of the M8 in the centre of Glasgow.

Proposals would see new blocks constructed on this part of the M8.

The petition, launched by social media account ‘replacetheM8’, is calling on Holyrood to urge to the Scottish Government to commission an independent feasibility study looking at reducing the impact of the M8 in the centre of Glasgow.

The section of motorway focused on by the petition is between the M74 and Glasgow Cathedral.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The petition wants the study to look at various scenarios, in particular the complete removal of the motorway and repurposing the land.

Why do they want the M8 removed: The petition organiser states that the land currently occupied by the M8 could be repurposed, creating new buildings, parks and walkable streets.

One draft plan shows that new blocks - used for housing, businesses and shops - could be built on the section in Anderston and Charing Cross, while new parkland could be created along the northern section of the road.

The M8 would end at junction 15, next to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

How long has the M8 been in Glasgow: Once known as the Glasgow Inner Ring Road - it was originally envisaged that the road would go around the city - the first section of the M8 opened in the city in 1968.

It has since become one of the busiest motorways in Europe.