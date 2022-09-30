Pictured The Apprentices outside Motherwell Civic Centre with Graham Paterson MD Mears ,Cllr Jim Logue and Brian Lafferty Housing Property And Repairs Mears Group, in partnership with North Lanarkshire Council, is providing career opportunities to young people in the area and has taken on 20 new apprentices in 2022. The successful applicants will get the chance to learn a range of trades and skills while also starting their careers with Mears. Mears has been employing apprentices in North Lanarkshire since 2011, and in that time has taken on more than 170 apprentices in the area. The announcement of the new intake comes during Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2022 –hosted by Skills Development Scotland - when organisations across the country come together to share the value that apprenticeships bring not only to the individuals themselves but to employers and the wider Scottish economy. Mark F Gibson / Gibson Digital [email protected] www.gibsondigital.co.uk All images © Gibson Digital 2022.

Jim Logue, Leader of North Lanarkshire Council welcomed the young people at a recent visit to the council’s civic centre where he found out more about the key roles they will be taking up.

Mears Scotland provide are one of the biggest construction trade employers in the area and invest heavily in apprenticeships and training.

The apprentices are undertaking a variety of trades including administration, joinery, plumbing, engineering and electrician work.

Councillor Logue said: “As a council, we are committed to enhancing our local economy and providing job opportunities for our residents.

"An apprenticeship is a great way for young people to build up the skills and knowledge they need to forge a career.

“These new recruits will have the opportunity to play a leading role in their own communities by repairing and maintaining council homes and public buildings.

" We work closely with Mears in helping to deliver the apprentice programme and the young people will not only benefit from ‘hands on’ learning, but they will also gain the necessary further education qualifications needed to further their careers.

“On behalf of the council, I would like to wish all these young people every success as they embark on their future careers.”

Graham Paterson, Managing Director with Mears Scotland said: “We are delighted to welcome22 new apprentices into the Mears Group who will be working within the North Lanarkshire communities

"Apprenticeships are an integral part of our culture to build a workforce for the future.

" We are in a privileged position to create chances for local people that can make such a positive impact in their lives.