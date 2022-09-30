Apprentices have been taken on by North Lanarkshire Council and praised by its leader
A grand total of 22 apprentices from across North Lanarkshire are learning a range of trade skills with the council’s strategic housing and repairs partner Mears Scotland.
Jim Logue, Leader of North Lanarkshire Council welcomed the young people at a recent visit to the council’s civic centre where he found out more about the key roles they will be taking up.
Mears Scotland provide are one of the biggest construction trade employers in the area and invest heavily in apprenticeships and training.
The apprentices are undertaking a variety of trades including administration, joinery, plumbing, engineering and electrician work.
Councillor Logue said: “As a council, we are committed to enhancing our local economy and providing job opportunities for our residents.
"An apprenticeship is a great way for young people to build up the skills and knowledge they need to forge a career.
“These new recruits will have the opportunity to play a leading role in their own communities by repairing and maintaining council homes and public buildings.
" We work closely with Mears in helping to deliver the apprentice programme and the young people will not only benefit from ‘hands on’ learning, but they will also gain the necessary further education qualifications needed to further their careers.
“On behalf of the council, I would like to wish all these young people every success as they embark on their future careers.”
Graham Paterson, Managing Director with Mears Scotland said: “We are delighted to welcome22 new apprentices into the Mears Group who will be working within the North Lanarkshire communities
"Apprenticeships are an integral part of our culture to build a workforce for the future.
" We are in a privileged position to create chances for local people that can make such a positive impact in their lives.
“The opportunity to learn and grow is limitless as 96% of our apprentices successfully complete their apprenticeship, and construction offers a great future to young people. We look forward to helping our recent cohort on the beginning of their journey.”