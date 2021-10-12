Barclays officially opens hi-tech Glasgow campus

Barclays has officially opened the doors to its new state-of-the-art campus in Glasgow – and it has been hailed as a significant milestone, expected to catalyse the Scottish economy.

Barclays says its investment increases 'the strategic importance of the city to our future'. Picture: Michael McGurk.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has formally opened the 500,000-square-foot site in Tradeston, stressing that it is one of Scotland’s biggest-ever inward investments, and that it reinforces the nation’s status as a global finance and technology hub.

There are set to be 5,000 employees by 2023 on the campus, which will be home to the latest Barclays Eagle Lab hosting members of the Glasgow technology start-up community.

Barclays had in 2018 announced that it would be creating a campus at the city’s Buchanan Wharf – saying it was a “flagship project” for the bank.

The campus comprises five buildings, whose names allude to the crofting and industrial heritage of the area, and the site, formerly a brownfield area, is now a city-centre park, including a curated space known as The Street for social enterprises and local entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products to the public.

Ms Sturgeon said the opening “represents a landmark moment for our country’s thriving financial services industry” – and is a “real statement of confidence in the talent and skills of our people”.

She added: “It will contribute to the sustainable regeneration of a historic section of the Clyde Waterfront, and offer employment opportunities for local people and those who have faced barriers into work, including people with disabilities and school-leavers.”

The lender also said the workspace boasts, say complex lighting systems, creative spaces and technology to support hybrid working, with the campus designed to be inclusive, including a specific focus on neurodiversity.

Barclays added that it has grown its Glaswegian workforce by more than 90 per cent in the last four years, and it is developing a strong pipeline of graduate and apprenticeship opportunities.