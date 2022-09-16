Police Scotland confirmed on Friday (September 16) that the accident which led to the death of Shamim Rashid (66) at the collision had subsequently led to the death of her husband, Mohammed Rashid.

The couple lived in Bellshill.

Officers confirmed that Mr Rashid (70) passed away at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on the morning of Thursday, September 15.The collision involved a BMW 1 series car, which was being driven by Mrs Rashid with Mr Rashid as a passenger.