Bellshill bypass crash on August 30 has claimed another life, police have now confirmed
There is sad news in regard to a fatal road crash at the Bellshill byass last month after it emerged that the incident had claimed another life.
Police Scotland confirmed on Friday (September 16) that the accident which led to the death of Shamim Rashid (66) at the collision had subsequently led to the death of her husband, Mohammed Rashid.
The couple lived in Bellshill.
Officers confirmed that Mr Rashid (70) passed away at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on the morning of Thursday, September 15.The collision involved a BMW 1 series car, which was being driven by Mrs Rashid with Mr Rashid as a passenger.
A Citroen C4 car and a road sweeper were also involved in the smash which saw police launch a public appeal for information.Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information which not yet been passed on to Police Scotland can call 101, quoting reference 2323 of August 30.