Billington's of Lenzie scoop another top award

The award-winning Billington’s of Lenzie have picked up yet another prize.

By Liz Gallacher
Friday, 25th March 2022, 11:52 am

The team at the popular local deli have been named Best Specialised Retailer in the rescheduled grand final of the 2020 Scotland Business Awards – postponed because of the covid pandemic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

More than 700 finalists converged on the Hilton, Glasgow for the national gold awards. Billington’s dedicated the award to co-owner Sue Billington who has worked tirelessly ensuring the business has successfully navigated its way through the past two difficult years.

Billington’s have won a clutch of awards, including a silver for their Lenzie Gin in the 2021 Scottish Retail Food and Drink Awards.

Winning team at Billington's of Lenzie
Glasgow