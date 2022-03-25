Billington's of Lenzie scoop another top award

The team at the popular local deli have been named Best Specialised Retailer in the rescheduled grand final of the 2020 Scotland Business Awards – postponed because of the covid pandemic.
More than 700 finalists converged on the Hilton, Glasgow for the national gold awards. Billington’s dedicated the award to co-owner Sue Billington who has worked tirelessly ensuring the business has successfully navigated its way through the past two difficult years.
Billington’s have won a clutch of awards, including a silver for their Lenzie Gin in the 2021 Scottish Retail Food and Drink Awards.