Bishopbriggs industrial unit sold for nearly £4.7m

The property comprises an industrial unit of 112,000 sq ft situated on Westerhill Business Park.

The site extends across 2.94 hectares (7.3 acres), providing a large warehouse/manufacturing area as well as ancillary office space, and substantial car parking for 168 vehicles.

Constructed in 2000, the warehouse currently serves at the headquarters to former Maven investee John McGavigan Limited, a global designer and manufacturer of engineered plastic components for the automotive industry.

The property is located in Westerhill Business Park

Andrew Whiteley, partner at Maven, said: “We are delighted with the investment return we have achieved for our investors.

"111 Westerhill Road has been a top performing asset within our portfolio, occupied by a tenant we had backed previously through our private equity division.

"Since we purchased the property four years ago it has generated an attractive rental yield.

"The recently agreed new ten-year lease with McGavigan provides excellent security for the new owners.”

Euan Burns from M7 added: “The off-market opportunity proved compelling value in the current industrial investment environment.”