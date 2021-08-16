Bishopbriggs social enterprise are brewing up a storm

Rona Mackay MSP with Bishopbriggs based social enterprise Glesga Roasters

Glesga Roasters, founded by local minister of Bishopbriggs Community Church James Faddes, was hailed as a “shining light” by the SNP MSP as she witnessed the rehabilitative programme for those with experience of the criminal justice system.

And Rona’s roasting and barista skills were put to the test on the Glesga Roasters’ new roasting and espresso machine.

The coffee roasters, established since 2019, are now looking to expand their operations across Scotland, helping those with experience of the criminal justice system develop new skills, boost their employability and received tailored, peer to peer support as they continue their rehabilitation.

The local MSP said: “It’s was an absolute delight to brew up a storm with the Glesga Roasters as I finally saw for myself the incredible work they do in assisting my constituents with experience of the criminal justice system.

“They’re a real shining light in helping ex-offenders continue their rehabilitation process, developing new skills, increasing their employability and tapping into vital peer to peer support as they adapt to life away from offending.

“Whilst my barista skills need improving, I’m in absolutely awe how James and his team have created a socially responsible, ethically grounded social enterprise in the heart of my constituency. I wish them every success as they grind their way forward full of hope, optimism and, naturally, full of beans.

Founder of Glesga Roasters James Faddes said: “We were delighted to welcome Rona to our roasting HQ as we showed her the demonstrable success we have for our stakeholders as they transition awayfrom offending.

“Our project not only empowers those we work with but creates a cycle of ethical trade, developing relationships and connections oversees from our coffee suppliers.