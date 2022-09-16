San Vincenzo in Bothwell’s Main Street has been snapped up for £458,000 at an auction.

It has been bought by a developer whose identity has not been disclosed

Owner Vincent Marini had put the restaurant up for sale in 2020 but it struggled to find a buyer.

Mr Marini claimed that he had been the victim of targeted attacks on the eaterie.

One incident saw a Vauxhall Corsa driven through the main doors of the premises and set alight in the early hours of October 3 2019. The restaurant’s interior was gutted by the flames and it was the third time the restaurant had been targeted in three months.