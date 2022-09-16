Bothwell restaurant that was target of firebombing has been sold for £458,000 at auction
A popular restaurant which fell prey to a well-publicised series of fire attacks has finally been sold.
San Vincenzo in Bothwell’s Main Street has been snapped up for £458,000 at an auction.
It has been bought by a developer whose identity has not been disclosed
Owner Vincent Marini had put the restaurant up for sale in 2020 but it struggled to find a buyer.
Mr Marini claimed that he had been the victim of targeted attacks on the eaterie.
One incident saw a Vauxhall Corsa driven through the main doors of the premises and set alight in the early hours of October 3 2019. The restaurant’s interior was gutted by the flames and it was the third time the restaurant had been targeted in three months.
The restaurateur opted to take £100,000 off the asking price as he had put San Vincenzo up for sale after the blaze.