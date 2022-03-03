Bowling club completes essential maintenance thanks to wind farm grant

It is hoped the new facilities will help with a membership drive at Lesmahagow Bowling Club

The £15,000 grant from the Renewable Energy Fund (REF) enabled essential upgrades to the club’s communal lockers and toilets, that had fallen into disrepair.

Club director Ruby Dyer (81) applied for the funding in 2020, after being informed by the community council.

She said: “Our club is truly a community venue, where many members and the wider community come to socialise and connect with others.

“It is crucial our facilities are able to support this demand and that’s why the funding is so important, as it will enable us to keep running for, hopefully, many years to come.

“The essential renovations enabled by the grant from Banks and the council have made a huge difference in getting our facilities back into shape so that everyone can use and enjoy them.”

The club hosts a variety of community events and functions, designed to bring the wider community together, and is hoping to implement a renewed membership drive over the coming months.

Ruby added: “Our facilities had fallen into a poor state, but I’m hopeful with modernised facilities we will be able to increase membership numbers.

“Now that the bowling season has finished, we are looking forward to get the public more involved with a wide range of monthly social events.”

The REF forms part of Banks Renewables economic and infrastructure commitments to communities within a 10km radius of Kype Muir Windfarm in Strathaven.

Robin Winstanley, sustainability and external affairs manager at Banks Renewables, said: “This is a shining example of how renewables can not only help Scotland lead the world on climate action, but also help local communities flourish.

”We sincerely hope the club and its wider community enjoy their new facilities and the club has a very successful future.”

Since 2004, the council has made grant awards of more than £4m from the REF.