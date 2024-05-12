Bruton Knowles Expands National Valuation Team with New Scotland Associate Appointment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gillian Park has joined Bruton Knowles as an Associate within the Asset Valuation team with over 20 years of experience in the surveying sector.

MRICS Registered Valuer Gillian Park has joined Bruton Knowles’ National Valuation Team as an Associate, delivering valuations for Public Sector clients of the national chartered surveyor in accordance with CIPFA, IFRS and RICS.

Gillian joins the team from City Property where she worked as a Valuation Surveyor undertaking Red Book valuations for Glasgow City Council’s and City Property Glasgow Investments’ (CPGI) asset portfolio. Her expertise span across surplus property disposal, leading negotiations for both market and off market transactions, and she has experience in Estate Management and Due Diligence Surveying.

Gillian said: “I’ve been aware of Bruton Knowles and their reputation for some time, when I saw that they were growing their National Valuation Team I was eager to pursue the opportunity. I am very pleased to be joining the company and to be working with their valued Public Sector customers. Everyone here, including my manager Helen, has welcomed me aboard with open arms.

“We provide so many fantastic services to the Public Sector and while I have joined Bruton Knowles with a great number of years of experience under my belt, I’m looking forward to developing my knowledge even further while working on some exciting projects.”

Placing high value on family and social connections outside of work, Gillian is thankful for the strong emphasis that Bruton Knowles places on work-life balance: “In the last few years the way people work has changed dramatically and it's great to see Bruton Knowles reflect this in their central values. The company is more than happy for employees to work where comfortable; it shows that they place trust on team members, which was hugely appealing to me.”

Head of Public Sector, Helen McLeod-Baikie, added: “It’s been a great pleasure to welcome Gillian into our Asset Valuation team as we expand our offering in providing Public Sector advice nationally. Within days of starting Gillian has proven herself to be a valued team member by getting stuck in, bringing in fresh ideas and delivering a high standard of work.

“It’s clear Gillian is passionate about both her role and the wider industry, and we can’t wait to see her flourish here at Bruton Knowles.”