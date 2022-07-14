Buchanan Galleries offering summer sales in fashion, homeware and beauty

Buchanan Galleries has announced big summer savings, with offers on fashion, homeware and beauty products.

The Glasgow shopping centre has savings of up to 70% in some of its stores.

Fashion

There is fashion for all the family at Next in its annual summer sale, where shoppers can bag bargains of up to 50% off across womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and accessories.

Are you the outdoorsy type? Trespass is offering up to 70% off all your camping attire including jackets, fleeces, walking boots and accessories, perfect for those staycations in stunning Scotland. Plus, get ahead of the back-to-school rush and benefit from £5 off when you spend £50 in-store on the kids’ winter essentials such as jackets and fleeces.

For those jetting off somewhere exotic this summer, don’t forget to pack holiday essentials such as sunglasses, sandals, and swimwear in your suitcase. Fashionistas will love the price drops at the likes of John Lewis & Partners, River Island, Mango and Accessorize.

Home

Spruce up your home with fantastic offers from Next, John Lewis & Partners and Lakeland which has reduced the price of its handy Mini Digital Ice Cream Maker to just £19.99, perfect for whipping up delicious treats to help you keep cool during the warmer weather.

For a slice of Scotland, Buchanan Galleries’ roster of independent stores such as Isle of Skye and Scottish Design Exchange have great offers on uniquely Scottish homewares, such as artwork, candles, soft furnishings and crockery.

Interior enthusiasts and lovers of all-things-quirky will love the price-drops at Flying Tiger Copenhagan and relish in the wide range of products at extremely affordable prices.

Beauty

Festival-bound this summer? Boots is your one-stop-shop for everything from shimmery body glitter and jewels to vibrant neon shades and long-wear make-up from a huge range of top brands including Barry M, Rimmel London and Maybelline.

Achieve the ultimate party-look with Kiko Milano’s Festival Glow, a festival-ready collection of metallic-finish make-up which is sure-fire to get you noticed on the dance floor.

For bargains and big names in beauty such as Doll Beauty and Jeffree Star, head to BPerfect, which along with its own range have a great selection of beauty best-buys, tanning products and hair must-haves.

‘Great offers’

Kathy Murdoch, centre manager for Buchanan Galleries, said: “Summer is always a fantastic time here at Buchanan Galleries, and we invite shoppers and visitors to come and take advantage of the great offers we have.

“There’s something for everyone in our stores’ seasonal sales, whether you’re looking for a summer steal from our fashion retailers or want to bag a deal on that kitchen gadget you’ve been dreaming of. ”