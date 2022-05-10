Buchanan Street comic book store to close - huge discounts before closing date

A Buchanan Street comic book store is closing this week, with huge discounts on all items.

Forbidden Planet, which sells comic book culture items, from graphic novels and toys, to clothing, mugs and stationery, announced that its Buchanan Street outlet would close this week.

It revealed on social media that it would close the shutters for the final time on Wednesday, May 11.

The shop is currently offering 60% off all items.

However, it’s not all bads news for comic book fan - while the Buchanan Street store will be closing, the Sauchiehall Street outlet will remain open.

Forbidden Planet posted on social media: “It’s the final few days before we close the door on our Buchanan St outlet store FOREVER!

“Get down today and pick up a bargain because EVERYTHING IS 60% OFF!!!