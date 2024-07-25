Stuarts of Carluke run a fleet of buses and operate the 191 Lanark to Biggar route

Residents who rely on a lifeline rural bus route in Clydesdale are up-in-arms over the replacement buses being used to service the route with the decision described as ‘crackpot’!

Stuarts of Carluke who operate the service as part-subsidised on behalf of Strathclyde Partnership for Transport have recently changed the buses which ran on the 191 Lanark to Biggar route and 91 Biggar to Lanark return journey.

Residents are angered that there has been no consultation with users by either SPT or Stuarts before initiating the vehicle changes from a standard coach to a mini bus service.



There have been complaints that users are being left behind as the smaller bus is full on many occasions, with passengers using seats to accommodate luggage and they cannot board.

Similarly, concerns are being raised over the suitability of a mini bus for those users with mobility issues.

Quothquan and Thankerton Community Council said: “We were made aware of issues arising from the long term replacement of the large Volvo bus with a mini-bus and are currently in communication with both SPT and the service operator about these matters."

SPT responded saying: “The 191/ 91 route is an SPT part subsidised service. The subsidy is for early Monday to Saturday mornings, Monday to Saturday evenings and all-day Sunday. The rest of the service (Monday to Saturday daytime) is operated on a commercial basis by Stuarts Coaches Ltd.

“The specified seating for the contract under which subsidised service 191 is delivered is for a minimum capacity of 16 passengers, which the minibuses do meet. SPT’s passenger analysis shows this vehicle capacity is adequate for the regular number of passengers who travel on our supported provision. The last analysis done earlier this year showed the highest number of average passengers on the subsidised service was about 11.

“All the minibus used on the route are DDA compliant and allow for standees.”

A spokesman for Stuarts of Carluke Limited said: “The Optare bus that was originally on this route was replaced with a new Volvo bus last year and that has been operating on this route since then. Unfortunately we have had damage to a couple of our Volvo's so we have had to use a smaller bus on this route. The bus servicing the 191 route is undergoing some maintenance work due to damage and is unable to be used at the moment.

"The vehicle currently operating this route meets the contract specifications as required by SPT and meets DDA requirements.

"This bus will be used short term until vehicle repair work is carried out.

“We do have more Volvo's on order but don’t yet have a timeframe of when the larger bus will be back on this service.”

Users of the service have taken to social media slamming the operator saying: “So can they (SPT/Stuarts) reduce the bus size for a service for months without consulting the passengers or notifying them?