Bus travel set to rise as Stagecoach confirms new fares

The new ticket prices will add on average 4.8% onto the cost of bus travel.

These increases reflect the rising costs of running services. Since 2019, costs across the bus industry have risen by around 12%, mainly driven by fuel and staff wage increases. Fares increases being made are below the annual rate of inflation (RPI) of 9%*.

In 2021 Stagecoach West Scotland simplified its fares and tickets to make them more consistent and easier to understand. The new ticket options meant that many single fares were reduced in price, and it created new multi- journey zones.

On average, most ticket types were reduced in price, with the regional West Scotland DayRider ticket being reduced in price from £21 down to £12 at that time. Simplified fares also make it easier for our drivers to offer the best ticket for travel.

Last year, the operator announced that it was introducing a further 46 new fully electric buses representing an investment of £21.4m across Scotland as part of its drive to improve air quality and support the Scottish Government’s environmental targets.

Fiona Doherty, Managing Director for Stagecoach West Scotland said: “Like many sectors of the economy, bus operators are seeing significant cost inflation, primarily driven by increased fuel and staffing costs. At the same time, the revenue bus operators receive in fares to keep services running remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels. As well as paying for the day to day running of the country’s vital bus networks, ticket costs help us to continue investing in improvements for our passengers and pay for bus workers who have worked hard to keep communities connected and services running during the pandemic.”