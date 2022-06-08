Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were plans to open the facility last year but these failed to materialise. It has now been confirmed that the cafe will be located on the ground floor of the new building at the entrance.

It will be run by North Lanarkshire Council whose spokesperson said: “ There has been a slight delay to the opening of the cafe due to a range of issues in the kitchen including delays to equipment supplies due to global shortages, and other operational issues. The Theatre Café is opening early July. Breakfast will be served till 11.30. Lunch will include homemade soup, a range of delicious sandwiches, baked potatoes, scones and home baking.”