Cafe is so Glad to be reopening

The Glad Cafe will reopen its doors on Thursday, September 9

Over lockdown the not for profit, social enterprise has done all it can to serve its community-base by establishing The Crossmyloof Bakery takeaway, streaming live gigs of some of their most loved bands and artists, and online collaborations between local artists and musicians.

However, the physical community hub has been sorely missed so the Glad Cafe is thrilled to welcome the long-awaited return of live music to the venue after 18 long months of silence.

Venue manager Kim Blyth said: “It’s really exciting to finally have live music coming back to The Glad Cafe.

"We have had wonderful support from our community of gig-goers, artists, industry peers, and most notably Music Venues Trust, who have worked tirelessly to get Grassroots Music Venues all over the UK in a position to safely reopen their doors.

"It’s going to be an amazing buzz to welcome everyone back to The Glad Cafe and experience live music together again, at long last!”.

An eclectic programme of live music will kick off this month with a whole host of great shows to suit all musical preferences, including mesmerising Irish singer/songwriter Brigid Mae Power, Netherlands-based multi-instrumentalist Bhajan Bhoy, members of London-based collective Curl featuring the incredible Mica Levi, Brother May & Coby Sey and Danish composer and viola player Astrid Sonne.

Plenty of homegrown talent will be on offer too, including Scottish folk legend Alasdair Roberts, Alex Rex, Burd Ellen, Adam Stafford, Constant Follower, sumshapes, Jill Lorean and many more still to be announced!

Customers will be expected to continue to wear face masks except for ‘The Three Ds’: when drinking, dining, or dancing; QR code Test & Protect check in, and hand sanitising stations will still be in effect.

The Glad also bids farewell to co-managers Joe Smillie and Sarah Reid, who, after guiding the cafe through the challenges of the past 18 months, are moving on to new projects - they will, however, remain on as board members, helping shape the Glad's future as it enters its 10th year.

Stepping into their shoes is long-time Glad Foundation project manager, and Glad Community choir director, Rory Haye.

He said: “The Glad’s played such an important role in shaping my past decade, so I feel honoured now to be working alongside the whole team of amazing staff to make Glad’s 10th year a worthy celebration of everything achieved since first opening its doors in 2012.”

Taking on the role of managing director, Rory will help to solidify the ties between the Glad’s activities as both a music venue, and provider of music education for the young people of the southside.

September opening hours will be – Gigs and drinks: Wed-Sun, 6-11pm; Pizzeria: Fri & Sat, 6-9pm; Weekend brunch: Sat & Sun, 10am-3pm.