Cala's Hamilton development scoops duo of awards

A Cala Homes (West) development in Hamilton has scooped two prestigious awards for its showhome and the hard work and dedication of its project manager.

Cornhill Village, which launched in October last year, was recently awarded the title of ‘Showhome of the Year’ for its impressive Darroch showhome at the 2025 Scottish Home Awards, despite competing against 14 other shortlisted showhomes and national homebuilders.

The five-bedroom detached Darroch showhome impressed the judges with its high specification and finish, flexibility and sustainability features. Designed by Glasgow-based interior designer Alison Harding of amw Designs, the showhome gives a multitude of buyers a glimpse of the low maintenance living on offer whilst the stunning interior design is inspired by nature and the development’s green surroundings.

The showhome also features Cala’s ‘ Showhome of Support’ initiative within the Darroch showhome, giving 10 local suppliers a platform to showcase one of their products throughout the home. Part of the Community Pledge, this promotes buyers to support local and visit amenities on their doorstep.

Meanwhile project manager Jordan Hughes has been awarded a prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National Home Building Council (NHBC).

This is the first time Jordan, project manager for Cala Homes (West)’s Cornhill Village development in Hamilton, has won the prestigious accolade.

The annual awards, now in their 45th year, are widely considered as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry, and are run by the NHBC, the UK’s largest provider of new home warranties and insurance. The highly regarded awards celebrate outstanding work and commitment to ensuring the highest quality across the sector.

Jordan will now go on to the Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with regional winners then eligible to scoop the national Supreme Award title in January 2026.

Jordan Hughes, Project Manager at Cala Homes’ Cornhill Village, said: “As Project Manager, this recognition from NHBC means a lot. It reflects the high standards I set every day — but more importantly, it reflects the team culture we’ve built on site: one that takes ownership, solves problems fast, and never compromises on the quality of the homes we deliver.

“This is what it looks like when a team believes in the product, the process, and each other. The whole team is on cloud nine about the recent award wins.”

Ian Conway, Managing Director for Cala Homes (West), commented: “Congratulations to the Cornhill Village team on the duo of incredible award wins in recent weeks.

“Since launching our latest Hamilton development, we have received spectacular feedback, so it is a great honour to be awarded showhome of the year and to witness Jordan and the site team being recognised, as they have helped make this site possible.

“The Pride in the Job award is a highly regarded accolade which is testament to the hard work Jordan and the team carry out day-to-day, ensuring our site and its teams, including our subcontractor partners, achieve the highest standards for our customers and communities.

“Congratulations are very well deserved.”

Cornhill Village offers a collection of four-and five-bedroom homes in Hamilton surrounded by plenty of local amenities and great commuter links in a brand-new community setting.

For more information on Cornhill Village, visit https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/south-lanarkshire/cornhill-village-hamilton/ or call 01698 510395.