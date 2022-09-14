Car dealership in Motherwell could be extended if planning application succeeds
A Motherwell car dealership could be demolished and rebuilt if a planning application is successful.
Taggarts, located in Windmillhill Street, is the subject of a request for planning permission submitted to North Lanarkshire Council by Pendragon PLC.
If the development goes ahead the site will be cleared and new buildings constructed by way of a major extenstion.
This will include ancillary display bays, parking, access and car wash/valeting facilities.
The total number of parking spaces on the site would be expanded from 150 to 246 spaces in total.
Neighbouring properties, which include Knowetop Primary School in adjacent Knowetop Avenue have been notified of the proposals.
Detailed plans relevant to the application can be viewed on the council’s website using the reference 22/01076/FUL.
At time of writing no comments on this proposed development project had been published.