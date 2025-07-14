Car dealership raises thousands of pounds for charity

Evans Halshaw Ford Glasgow hosted a Drive 4 UR Community event in support of Kidney Kids Scotland last month.

A total of 127 test drives were completed which raised £3,810 for the charity. Kidney Kids Scotland provides essential support for children across Scotland living with renal and urological conditions, as well as their families.

The community-focused campaign, which took place at Riverside Transport Museum, offered motorists the opportunity to test drive the latest Ford vehicles. £30 was donated by Ford to each dealership’s chosen charity for every test drive completed.

Attendees had the opportunity to experience Ford’s latest models, including the new all-electric Ford Explorer, a mid-size SUV designed for families and adventure as well as one of the best-sellers like the Ford Puma Gen E, a compact and agile electric SUV ideal for city driving; the Ford Ranger PHEV, a versatile mid-size pickup truck; and the E-Transit Custom, an electric van tailored for small businesses and fleets.

Brian Gallacher, head of business for Glasgow Ford & Glasgow Transit Centre, said: “We believe in doing more than just serving our customers we’re here to support the community we’re part of.

"Partnering with Kidney Kids Scotland through Drive 4 UR Community has been incredibly rewarding. Every test drive helped raise vital funds for families facing serious health challenges, and we’re proud to have played a role in making a difference.”