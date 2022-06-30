Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

contributed

The event aimed at so-called "cruisers” will bring 500 cars to the trading estate on Saturday July 9, in what is being billed as ‘The Big Birkenshaw Takeover’ by its organisers Lanarkshire Outlawz.

Birkenshaw Resident Angela McTeir, who lives just yards from the venue, said: “I am astonished that the police and council appear set to let this event go ahead on what is effectively an access road to a quiet residential area. If previous events are anything to go by, then residents like myself will have to put up with dangerous driving, pollution, noise and mess on our doorstep. I am pleading for common sense here and I think most residents would agree with me.’

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thorniewood Councillor Helen Loughran, who represents Birkenshaw said: “This is not a suitable area for an event of this size and nature. I have being going back and forth with both the council and police for weeks now and. No one is willing to take responsibility to stop this event, limit its size or even properly police it. They need to stop passing the buck.”

It also emerged that Central Scotland Labour MSP, Mark Griffin had contacted the Justice Minister about the set-up. He said: “We can’t have a situation where both the police and council feel powerless to protect communities or stop attendees from dangerous driving or car idling. If that means that new legislation is required, then that’s what needs to happen.’

A council spokesperson said that it was the responsibility of the owners of the industrial estate to take preventative measures, not the council.

A police spokesperson said: “We are aware of an event taking place and are working with our local partners to ensure an appropriate policing plan is in place for the safety of road users, and which meet the concerns of local residents."