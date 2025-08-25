Carbon Futures secures place on two new local authority frameworks

Leading energy and sustainability consultancy, Carbon Futures, is pleased to announce its appointment on two newly launched local authority frameworks.

The first is East Ayrshire Council’s new Construction Professional Services Framework, with the consultancy listed under the Energy and Sustainability Engineering lot. The newly released framework aims to support the local authority's delivery of new build, retrofit, and refurbishment works over the coming years.

The second framework to be secured by Carbon Futures is the new Highland Council Energy Efficiency Framework, which has been created to improve the condition and efficiency of both domestic and non-domestic Highland Council properties. This initiative backs The Highland Council’s Net Zero ambitions, as outlined within their recent Net Zero Strategy report.

David MacConnell, Director at Carbon Futures commented: “We are delighted to be named on both of these newly developed frameworks. To see multiple local authorities developing procurement frameworks that specifically highlight energy and sustainability, demonstrates the increasing importance of our discipline in the design and construction process.

"Carbon Futures looks forward to working with both East Ayrshire Council and Highland Council, and their wider project design teams to ensure the delivery of sustainable, energy-efficient buildings with low carbon impact.”

This double success marks another milestone in what is proving to be a landmark year for Carbon Futures as it celebrates a decade in business. Earlier in 2025, the consultancy was appointed to the Scottish Procurement Alliance’s Retrofit and Decarbonisation Framework, and announced a strategic partnership with Octopus Energy, becoming a Certified Assessor for the provider’s pioneering Zero Bills building standard.

The consultancy’s work has also been recognised across the industry, with Carbon Futures named as a finalist at the 2025 Scottish Home Awards in the Excellence in Sustainability category and just recently has been shortlisted for the upcoming Herald Property Awards in the Innovation in Sustainable Design and Construction category, for its contribution to igloo Regeneration’s 78-unit private housing development, Maltings Wynd.