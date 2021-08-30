Care home art honours the ‘moment that matter’

Eric Dobson enjoyed participating in the art project

From images of an armchair, books and even an aeroplane, residents have turned to inspiration close to home, to sustain them in the last 18 months.

And now an art therapy project has helped the residents of who live at Newton House Care Home to find a way to record and process what they’ve been through, along with the rest of the world.

Conversations between residents and staff uncovered the ‘moments’ that were used as the inspiration for each detail adding to the abstract piece of work.

After years working in museums and looking at art this project was especially meaningful for resident Eric Dobson (62).

He said: “I think it is important to add a bit of colour and show that not everything was bad during lockdown.

“It made people come together in the sense that the little things were important, such as having a chat with a friend, although having to be socially distanced.

“More importantly, we have people looking after us where others have not been so lucky.”

Wellbeing and lifestyle coach Marianne Fernandez-Faichney said residents were delighted with the results of their joint work.

She said: “It’s been very satisfying seeing the project come together. Everyone has enjoyed adding their own thoughts and ideas to the artwork.

“This activity was about bringing together everything that has been important to our residents over the past year, reflecting upon that and being creative.