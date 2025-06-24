Career growth spotlight: Yvonne Fleming’s promotion

In a powerful example of homegrown talent flourishing within a supportive workplace, we are proud to announce the promotion of Yvonne Fleming to Client Care Supervisor, a significant milestone in her seven-year journey with us.

Yvonne’s Progression

Yvonne’s journey with us began seven years ago when she joined as a receptionist. Since then, we’ve watched her grow into an indispensable part of our Client Care Team, a team that lies at the heart of our mission to improve lives through expert and compassionate legal support.

This promotion is a hugely well-deserved milestone for Yvonne and one we’re all incredibly proud of. It’s also a brilliant example of what’s possible when talent, dedication, and opportunity come together in a workplace that truly invests in its people.

Yvonne Fleming and Charmaine Trainor of Scullion LAW

Our Head of Sales, Charmaine Trainor, said it best: “Massive heartfelt congratulations, Yvonne! She’s one of the most driven, kind, and client-focused people I’ve ever worked with. From day one, Yvonne has gone from strength to strength, and this promotion is a well-earned recognition of her dedication and impact.”

Growth and Development at Scullion LAW

At Scullion LAW, we’ve built our reputation on delivering life-changing legal support while fostering a workplace culture that values growth, development, and opportunity. We’ve always believed in growing from within, and since 2024, we’ve seen a 28% internal growth through promotions and new hires. For us, that’s a reflection of our culture, one built on investing in people and creating meaningful career pathways.

Proud to Offer Legal Expertise

In Yvonne’s own words: “I’m absolutely thrilled to take on this new role. Being part of the Client Care Team has been incredibly rewarding. I’ve grown so much professionally, and I’m proud to help people access the legal expertise they need, especially during some of the most important moments in their lives.”

As we continue to expand across Scotland, our Client Care Team remains central to everything we do, ensuring that every person who reaches out to us receives not only expert legal advice but also empathy, clarity, and unwavering support.

Yvonne’s journey is a shining example of what we stand for at Scullion LAW and we couldn’t be prouder to celebrate her success.

Interested in joining a team that values career progression and fosters a culture of inclusivity, personal growth and client focus? Find out more on our vacancies page.