Carfin takeaway given planning permission despite objections

The development will see the demolition of the Carfin Vaults pub

Applicant Gurpreet Lalley was conditionally granted permission to demolish the vacant Carfin Vaults pub and replace it with a new retail unit and hot food takeaway.

The council received 86 representtions from neighbouring addresses, of which 65 were objections, including one from Motherwell North councillor Pat O’Rourke.

Concerns raised in the objections related to traffic congestion, parking, the lack of road alterarions to allow for large delivery vehicles, traffic issues and blocked vehicle access to residences on Byresknowe Lane, noise and possible odours.

However ,the planning report issued to councillors stated: “It is considered that the concerns raised by objectors, whist important, do not represent materialconsiderations that are so significant that would warrant a refusal in this case.

“To conclude, the proposed development is considered acceptable in this location as it would bring an underutilised site back into use, and is considered to integrate satisfactorily with the existing character of the area and would not unacceptably impact on the established residential amenity of the area.

"It would also not have a significant impact on roads and traffic, any impacts would not be such that would warrant a refusal in this case.”