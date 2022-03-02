Bobbi Arnott triumphed in the contest run by North Lanarkshire Council and the college, in partnership with Business Gateway Lanarkshire, Young Enterprise Scotland (YES) and North Lanarkshire Properties.
Its opening was delayed by Covid but from now on, The Food Lovers Café will open Mondays to Fridays from 7am to 4pm, and Saturdays and Sundays 8am to 4pm.
A delighted Bobbi said: "As opening day is here I’m filled with anticipation and excitement for my new journey as a business owner with Food Lovers Cafe.”