The Craig Park now has its own cafe to provide hot drinks and meals alike

A cafe is finally opening at The Craig park after a Motherwell woman won a competition to run the new facility while studying at New College Lanarkshire.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 11:28 am
By Clare Grant

Bobbi Arnott triumphed in the contest run by North Lanarkshire Council and the college, in partnership with Business Gateway Lanarkshire, Young Enterprise Scotland (YES) and North Lanarkshire Properties.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Its opening was delayed by Covid but from now on, The Food Lovers Café will open Mondays to Fridays from 7am to 4pm, and Saturdays and Sundays 8am to 4pm.

A delighted Bobbi said: "As opening day is here I’m filled with anticipation and excitement for my new journey as a business owner with Food Lovers Cafe.”

North Lanarkshire Council