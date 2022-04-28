Broughton Ales merger deal

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will bring together a portfolio of award-winning beers including Old Jock Ale, Spey Valley’s 1814 Lager, Alechemy’s Craft Beers and Snake Venom, which is exported to China.

Following investment from Scottish Enterprise and shareholders, the merger will build on the growing demand – locally and internationally – for premium craft beers.

A spokesman said: “Both Broughton and CCB share a passion for brewing the finest quality beers and see a growing consumer interest in premium, authentic products with genuine provenance.

“With investment from Scottish Enterprise and existing shareholders, we believe our expertise in production, sales and marketing will allow us to build on recent successes in exporting to Sweden, France, Italy and China, and to grow our brands domestically in pubs, bars, supermarkets and the rapidly emerging online sector.”

The merger builds on the strength of Consolidated Craft’s brands in export and domestic on-trade, whilst Broughton’s Old Jock is now a top ten bottled ale in Scottish supermarkets, with increasing sales across the UK.

The spokesman added: “As we emerge from Covid, we see a significant opportunity to invest in our people and our three brewing sites at Broughton, Alechemy in Central Scotland and Spey Valley in the Highlands.