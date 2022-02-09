Carluke firm is living wage accredited

A commitment to the real living wage has been made by Hazelhead Homecare in Carluke, which was established in 1995.

The Living Wage commitment will see all care assistants working at Hazelhead Homecare receive over a minimum hourly wage of £9.90. This is significantly higher than the government minimum for over 23s, which currently stands at £8.91 per hour.

First established in 1995 from a small office located at the rear of Hazelhead House care home in Carluke, the company is now one of the top care at home providers in Lanarkshire, Falkirk and Ayr.

In Scotland, more than 14 per cent of all jobs pay less than the real Living Wage – around 330,000. Despite this, Hazelhead Homecare has committed to pay the real Living Wage and deliver a fair day’s pay for their care assistants’ hard day’s work.

Annette Wilson, operations director, said: "We’re delighted to announce our commitment as a real Living Wage employer.

"Our brilliant care assistants are the driving force of our company and a true testament to people being at the heart of our business.

“The social value of the communities we operate in are fundamental to our operational decision making. We actively encourage other care companies to pledge this commitment."

The real Living Wage is the only UK wage rate calculated according to the costs of living. Employers choose to pay the real Living Wage on a voluntary basis, recognising the value of their workers.

Since 2011 the Living Wage movement has delivered a pay rise to over 52,000 people in Scotland and put over £310 million extra into the pockets of low paid Scottish workers.

Peter Kelly, director of The Poverty Alliance said: “We all need an income that is enough to cover our needs and protect us from poverty, and it’s only right that employers pay a wage that reflects the cost of living.

"Too many workers in Scotland are paid less than the real Living Wage and, at a time of rising costs, are struggling to stay afloat. The real Living Wage can offer protection from those rising costs.”