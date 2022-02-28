Cleghorn Farm holiday cabin approved

Cabin will be situated on the picturesque Cleghorn Farm estate.

Elected members at last week’s planning committee welcomed the proposal and approved the development.

Clydesdale West Councillor David Shearer said: “I encourage the department to welcome developments in the tourism trade for Clydesdale as it is our second largest industry after agriculture. I hope this is a sign of thing to come in the future.”

The cabin, which will be built at Cleghorn Farm, will be located in an isolated area on the estate. However, it will be within walking distance of the applicants property, with its own designated parking area.

The accommodation will be made of sustainably sourced, slow grown spruce and be treated in natural looking stain with two separate areas: one for sleeping and the other for living/dining.

The roof and floor will be insulated and have a solar powered light, heating and cooking will be provided from a wood-burning stove using locally sourced, seasoned wood.

In line with a sustainable theme, water will be sourced from an existing private supply and will be brought in, as well as firewood.

The high-quality visitor accommodation was supported by planning officers and will help grow the tourism trade in the area.