This is the second instalment in an effort aimed at easing the strain of the cost of living crisis.

The date on which millions of low-income households in the United Kingdom, including Glasgow, will receive their second cost of living payment has been announced.

It is the second instalment of a £650 payment aimed at helping low-income households in dealing with rising energy and food prices.

According to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) , those on means-tested benefits will have it paid straight into their bank, building society, or credit union account from November 8 to November 23.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Chloe Smith said: “Millions of families will soon see a £324 cash boost as part of our extensive £1,200 support package, helping to raise incomes and manage the rising cost of living.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the second cost of living payment, such as the date it will be paid out, the criteria you need to meet to be eligible and how to apply in Glasgow.

What is the cost of living payment?

Direct payments to help with the soaring costs of living in the UK will be paid to over eight million households that are eligible.

It involves two different payments that total to £650.

The first payment to eligible households of £326 was paid in July, whilst the second will be the remaining £324 and it is part of £1,200 support package for millions this year .

Meanwhile, the £150 Disability Cost of Living Payment was provided in September, with a £300 additional pensioner payment to come in the Winter.

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment?

The Cost of Living payment of £650 will see over eight million households eligible across the country supported.

This includes all Glasgow households that are already entitled to a payment from the following benefits:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Working Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

Pension Credit

Tax credit-only customers who will receive the second payment shortly following DWP payments must have received a payment, or an annual award of at least £26, of tax credits for any day between August 26 and September 25, 2022, or be later found to be eligible for tax credits for this period.