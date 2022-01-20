Dawn Robertson up for two awards

It's been a tough year for the industry so Dawn Robertson is delighted to be in the running for two national awards.

Self-employed since the age of 20, Dawn was working in a salon in Hamilton while also freelancing when she decided to finally set up her own base.

In July last year, she opened Dawn Hair at Unit 5, Clyde Valley Family Park in Crossford – and has been busy ever since, despite the Covid restrictions imposed.

The mum of three, who lives in Law with her husband Harry and their three children, Declan (17), Rhyanna (14) and Annielise (10), admits it’s not been an easy road.

However, with business taking off she is now looking to the future and hopes to expand this year with another stylist and beautician.

With an enviable client list, cultivated during her 20 years in the business, Dawn is optimistic about the future.

And that optimism and hard work has paid off – as she is now also in the running for two national awards.

Dawn Hair has been shortlisted as the Best Colour Salon in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards and Blonde Specialist in the Social Media Hair and Beauty Awards.

Coming after such a tough time for the industry, Dawn (39) is delighted to have been shortlisted.

She said: “It’s been difficult working round all the government guidelines – I was doing 13 hour shifts to see the same number of clients as normal.

"Like all salons, I had to install screens and wear PPE to enable the salon to stay open and keep clients safe.

"It’s been a tough year but to be shortlisted in these awards is welcome recognition of the efforts everyone in the industry has made. I’m delighted to have made the finals.”

The winners will be announced in March but, regardless of the result, it’s been a welcome boost for Dawn, who has run the salon single-handedly while also being a busy mum.

She added: “I’m lucky that my clients have supported me throughout the pandemic and I’d like to thank them for all their support.

"My girls also enjoy helping out on Saturdays, which has been a big help.