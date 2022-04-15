Grants for South Lanarkshire young entrepreneurs

E3 is encouraging young entrepreneurs to Give it a Go!

Community enterprise project E3 has announced 50 grants of up to £300 are available as part of the Give It A Go programme, which will enable young people to test the market with a business.

Working closely with South Lanarkshire Council, the E3 project aims to engage, inspire and support people and businesses in every corner of the council region as part of the UK Community Renewal Fund (CRF).

As well as funding, Give It A Go includes free digital training and expert one to one mentorship.

Cat Ward, programmes manager for Elevator UK, said: “One of the main benefits is the money, as we have grants of up to £300 that we can give out, but we’ve also got a lot of support there.

“We know it’s scary when you’ve got an idea but you’re not sure whether or not it’s going to work, so along with the grant you will have the support of your E3 team and you will also be assigned your own mentor.

“That mentor is someone who’s been in business before, has done it, has made the mistakes, got the t-shirt and is there to give you the benefit of their experience.

“Any 18 to 30 year old who has a hobby or an interest that they think could become a business but don’t know where to get started, this is their chance to dip their toes in the water.”