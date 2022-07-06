Hazelhead Home Care is one of Scotland's top 20

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 775 home care providers in Scotland and 10,641 home care providers in the UK.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes.

This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

The Hazelhead team in the Carluke office are delighted to have been named in the top 20.

The top 20 home care providers in Scotland received the award from the leading reviews site for home care www.homecare.co. uk. The award is based on the home care provider’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives.

Leah Giles, Hazelhead Home Care manager, said: “The South Lanarkshire team are delighted to be ranked as a Top 20 Service Provider in Scotland.

“This is a testament to the fantastic work of our care assistants and office team, who work tirelessly to provide such a high-quality service. It is wonderful that our service is getting this recognition and we’d like to extend a huge thank you to the wonderful service users and their families who have left us such lovely reviews.

“Your support of our service is invaluable, and we are delighted to offer you care.”