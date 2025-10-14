Households risk losing their broadband and landline 💡

Openreach has named 94 more UK areas where traditional copper broadband and landline services will be phased out

Around one million homes and businesses will be affected as the firm pushes users to upgrade to full fibre connections

Providers such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone have been given 12 months’ notice before copper-based sales stop

The move is part of Openreach’s plan to retire the copper network nationwide by 2027, replacing it with faster, more reliable fibre

Customers in affected areas will need to upgrade their broadband and phone setups to avoid losing service

The company which builds and maintains much of the UK’s telecoms infrastructure has confirmed 94 more areas in which “traditional” phone and internet services will soon stop working.

Openreach’s announcement marks another big step towards retiring the UK’s old copper broadband network, and affects nearly one million homes and businesses.

The company is giving providers such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone 12 months’ notice that it will no longer sell copper-based broadband or landline services in these locations.

The move forms part of Openreach’s nationwide plan to retire the copper network by the end of 2027, marking one of the biggest infrastructure upgrades in UK communications history.

Openreach has named 94 more UK areas where traditional copper broadband and landline services will be phased out (Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

The firm says maintaining two networks is inefficient and increasingly unreliable, as ageing copper cables struggle to keep up with modern demands for streaming, video calls and smart home tech.

James Lilley, Openreach’s Director of Managed Customer Migrations, said: “It makes no sense, operationally or commercially, to keep the old copper network and our new fibre network running side-by-side.

“As copper’s ability to support modern communications declines, the immediate focus is getting people onto newer, future-proofed technologies.”

What does it mean for customers?

The change means customers in affected areas won’t be able to start new contracts or move their service to another copper-based provider once the stop-sell comes into effect.

Instead, they’ll need to upgrade to a digital full fibre connection, or risk losing service entirely when the old network is later shut down.

For households, this change won’t just mean faster internet speeds — it will also affect how landline phones work.

Calls will move over digital networks instead of traditional analogue lines, so users may need to upgrade their phone equipment or ensure it’s compatible with fibre broadband.

Which locations are affected?

The change applies to places where the majority of properties can now access Openreach’s newer, faster full fibre network.

The full list of the 94 UK areas where Openreach will phase out traditional copper broadband and phone services:

Abercynon

Abergynolwyn (Tywyn)

Adlington

Albrighton

Arkwright (Nottingham)

Aston Common (Swallownest)

Barnsley

Bayford (Hertford)

Beeston (Broxtowe)

Bentpath

Bethesda

Blackburn

Blackpool

Bolsover

Botwnnog

Bready (Tyrone)

Broughton (Fulwood)

Burslem (Stoke-on-Trent)

Burwell

Caldercruix (Plains)

Cambuslang

Carluke

Cemmaes Road

Chatteris

Cheriton Fitzpaine

Chester Central

Chippenham (Wiltshire)

Coggeshall

Dartford (Bexley)

Dawes Green (Reigate)

Dersingham

Didsbury (Manchester)

Dinnington (Rotherham)

Dunphail (Forres)

Elland

Elstree (Borehamwood)

Erdington (Birmingham)

Eye (Peterborough)

Felixstowe

Ferryhill

Forest Hill (Lewisham, London)

Friskney

Fulwood

Gower (Reynoldston)

Great Yarmouth

Holmewood (North Wingfield)

Humbie

Ide Hill (Sevenoaks)

Kegworth

Keighley

Kelsall

Keyingham (Thorngumbald)

Llanpumsaint

Llanwnda, Groeslon

Merstham (Redhill)

New Malden (Kingston upon Thames)

Newport Chartist (Newport)

Newtownstewart (Tyrone)

Nonington (Aylesham)

North Liverpool

Norwood Hill (Horley)

Passfield (Liphook)

Penarth

Pentraeth

Pickmere (Higher Wincham)

Pleasley (Mansfield)

Porth

Portsmouth North

Priory (Birmingham)

Provanmill (Glasgow)

Queensbury (Bradford)

Rainham (Havering, London)

Rossington (New Rossington)

Rusholme (Manchester)

Sawtry

Selsey

Shifnal

Shorne (Higham)

Shotley (Ipswich)

South Benfleet (Rayleigh)

Spalding

Springburn (Glasgow)

St Neots

Stronsay

Thrybergh (Rotherham)

Tilbury

Tilton on the Hill

Trowbridge

Tunbridge Wells

Tynygroes (Colwyn Bay)

Walsall

Ware

Workington

Consumers can check if their home is in one of the latest areas via the Openreach website or by contacting their broadband provider.

