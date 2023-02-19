Traditional family butcher J&H Cairns of Law Village has secured two silver awards in the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

Jim Cairns founded the butchers with his late dad Henry in 1984; his son Jamie joined the family firm 23 years ago. Both are delighted that their Scotch Pie and Haggis Savoury Pie went down a treat with the competition judges.

Jamie said: “It’s the first time we’ve entered so we were proud and delighted to secure silver awards for two of the six pies we entered.

"It’s a prestigious event and competition is fierce, with big companies taking part.

Jim and Jamie Cairns were delighted to receive two silver awards from the competition judges.