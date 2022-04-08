Jillian Cahill: 20 years' service to Aldi

Jillian Cahill has worked for Aldi for the last 20 years, latterly in Carluke.

Jillian Cahill, assistant store manager at Aldi in Kirkton Street, first joined the supermarket in 2002 as a store assistant. Within a year she had been promoted to deputy store manager and then went on to progress to her current role.

Jillian began her career at Aldi when she was just 24 years old in the original Wishaw store and quickly worked her way up to a management role. Following the birth of her second child, she made the move to the Aldi Carluke store, as this allowed her to work closer to home.

She said: “It has been a real privilege to work at Aldi for 20 years and I’ve really enjoyed the journey.

“It’s incredible to see how far we’ve come. I’ve loved working here and want to thank my amazing colleagues who make it such a great place to come to work every day.

“I’m looking forward to the next 20!”

Jillian considers herself to be a “special buys enthusiast” and is always excited to discover what’s new on Aldi’s middle aisle. She also admits to having a sweet tooth.

She added: “I absolutely love the Mrs McGregor’s Caramel Shortcake Slices. They are just perfect with a cup of tea at the end of a long day.”