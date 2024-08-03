Check your lottery tickets and see if you're an unclaimed winner 💸

For many, winning the National Lottery jackpot is the ultimate dream. But what if you’ve already won and don't even know it?

In the UK, a surprising number of National Lottery prizes go unclaimed. Despite winners having a six-month window to come forward, some lucky ticket holders have yet to claim their prizes.

You might not realize you’re holding a winning ticket—it could be tucked away in a wallet, purse, or online account. Check the list below to see if you might be one of the fortunate ones with an unclaimed prize...

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize. If a valid claim is not received within this timeframe, the money and any interest earned on it goes to National Lottery Projects across the UK.

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer. Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online.

For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date. Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

Current unclaimed National Lottery tickets:

Euromillions - £1m

A UK Millionaire Maker winner is out there somewhere, drawn on 23 February 2024. The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in the London Borough of Camden - needs to claim it by 21 August.

Euromillions - £1m

A second UK Millionaire Maker winner is out there too, with this winning ticket drawn relatively recently on 16 April. The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in Rhondda Cynon Taf - needs to claim it by 13 October.

Lotto HotPicks - £350,000

A resident from the London Borough of Kingston upon Thames is sitting on over a quarter of a million pounds, with the winning numbers 6, 28, 30, 40, 53, 58 being drawn on 25 May. They have until 21 November to claim their winnings.

Set For Life - £10,000 every month for 1 year

A lucky Match 5 winner with the numbers 10, 18, 24, 27, 38 - Life Ball 5 has until 17 December to claim. The date of the draw was 20 June, and the winning ticket was bought in the Unitary Authority of Medway.

Thunderball - £500,000

Half a million pounds awaits for one lucky resident of the London Borough of Islington, who recently plucked 9, 21, 31, 35, 36 (Thunderball 9) as their fortunate numbers, drawn on 1 June. They have until 28 November to claim the cash.

Don't miss out on your chance to claim a life-changing prize! Check your tickets and let us know in the comments if you've found a winner or have any questions about the claiming process.