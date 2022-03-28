Nominations open for Lanarkshire Business Excellence Awards

Businesses across Clydesdale are now being invited to submit applications for the awards.

Planning is now well underway by South and North Lanarkshire Councils as they prepare to host one of Scotland’s longest running awards.

Open to all Lanarkshire businesses and social enterprises across all sectors, the awards are free to enter and companies can apply for up to two of the ten categories.

This year’s categories are:

Lanarkshire’s Best Family Business – sponsored by Masonry Solutions Ltd

Lanarkshire’s Innovation in Business Award – sponsored by LESL

Excellence in Customer Service – sponsored by Visit Lanarkshire

Lanarkshire’s Best Business (0-10 employees) – sponsored by Red Tree Business Suites at Clyde Gateway

Lanarkshire’s Community Impact Award – sponsored by Morgan Sindall

Lanarkshire’s Best Business (11-50 employees) – sponsored by City Facilities

Lanarkshire’s Best Business (51 employees or more) – sponsored by UKSE

Lanarkshire’s Best New Business – sponsored by Business Gateway Lanarkshire

Journey to Net Zero Award – sponsored by CMS Windows

Lanarkshire’s Employer of the Year – sponsored by North Lanarkshire’s Working and South Lanarkshire Works 4 U

David Booth, South Lanarkshire’s executive director of community and enterprise resources, said: “After such a difficult time for everybody over the last two years, it is great to see these awards return to the business calendar this year.

“I am sure every business putting themselves forward will be of the usual high standard and reflect how they have coped with the pandemic and so many other issues at this current time.

“The strength and resilience of our local businesses never ceases to amaze me.”

The closing date for all applications is Friday, April 29. Winners will be announced at the awards dinner in Motherwell Concert Hall on Friday, September 2.

To apply visit www.lanarkshirebusinessevents.co.uk.