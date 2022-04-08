Shining a spotlight on Lanark business estate

The new webpage shines a light on the many businesses in the Caldwellside estate.

Hosted on the Discover Lanark website, the page showcases more than 20 businesses of various sizes and across a range of sectors.

Whilst Border Biscuits, the home of the UK’s number one Chocolate Ginger, may be the most recognisable name, the area hosts an array of other successful independent and national companies too.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nancy Bryson, whose company Bryson Tractors Ltd has been located at Caldwellside for nearly 20 years, said: “This is a vibrant industrial estate with a diverse range of businesses, supplying a huge variety of products.

“Many are complementary, where you can buy your building and plumbing supplies, get your vehicle fixed or buy the tools to do the job yourself.

“We love when people call in for a visit, often they are surprised by the range of products that we stock.”

Antonia Pompa, Discover Lanark manager, explained the need for the new website.

She said: “The Caldwellside area is enormously important to Lanark’s economy, delivering a range of services and excellent local employment opportunities.

“Many of the businesses on the estate are open to both the public and trade. The range of businesses is remarkable including companies specialising in manufacturing, technology, plant and equipment, storage, retail, logistics, auto repairs and much more.”

Located off the busy A743, Caldwellside is less than a mile and a half from Lanark town centre.

Each of the businesses in the vicinity is given a write up on the new site, in a bid to shine a light on the services they offer.

They include Bryson Tractors, StorageIt Ltd, RJ Doak and Sons, Kirk Caravan Service, Pretty As A Picture Gifts, Autotech Lanark Ltd, West End Mechanical Services, Penspen, BoxIT Storage, Reids Glass and Glazing, Hollingsworth Engineering Ltd, Wolseley, NWX, Boyd's Motor Engineers Ltd, Martin Precision, R Allison Ltd, A.G. Barr Vehicle Repair Service, McCaskie Country Stores, Lanark Beds, Mattress & Furniture Warehouse and Tuffnells