Time is running out to enter Lanarkshire Business Awards

If you're not in it, you definitely can't win so why not give it a go?

But if you haven’t already submitted your applications, there’s now just over 24 hours to do so before the deadline of 5pm tomorrow (Friday, April 29).

The awards are open to all Lanarkshire businesses and social enterprises across all sectors and are free to enter.

Companies can apply for up to two of the 10 categories this year.

Many companies have already put themselves forward but the organisers are particularly keen to see more businesses for the following award categories:

Lanarkshire’s Best Business 51+ employees sponsored by UKSE

Lanarkshire’s Employer of the Year sponsored by North Lanarkshire’s Working

SLW4U Journey to Net Zero Award sponsored by CMS Windows

The other categories are:

Lanarkshire’s Best Business (0-10 employees) sponsored by Clyde Gateway

Lanarkshire’s Best Business (11 – 50 employees) sponsored by City Facilities

Lanarkshire’s Community Impact Award – sponsored by Morgan Sindall

Excellence in Customer Service – sponsored by Visit Lanarkshire

Lanarkshire’s Innovation in Business Award – sponsored by LESL

Lanarkshire’s Best New Business – sponsored by Business Gateway

Lanarkshire’s Best Family Business – sponsored by Masonry Solutions

David Booth, South Lanarkshire’s executive director of community and enterprise resources, said: “I am delighted that these awards are going ahead once again after such a long time due to Covid restrictions preventing us from staging such a fantastic event.

“I urge every business across Lanarkshire to put themselves forward and let us see just how you have all been coping with the pandemic and so many other issues facing companies today.”

Winners will be announced at the glittering awards dinner at Motherwell Concert Hall on Friday, September 2.