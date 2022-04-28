Time is running out to enter Lanarkshire Business Awards

But if you haven’t already submitted your applications, there’s now just over 24 hours to do so before the deadline of 5pm tomorrow (Friday, April 29).
The awards are open to all Lanarkshire businesses and social enterprises across all sectors and are free to enter.
Companies can apply for up to two of the 10 categories this year.
Many companies have already put themselves forward but the organisers are particularly keen to see more businesses for the following award categories:
Most Popular
Lanarkshire’s Best Business 51+ employees sponsored by UKSE
Lanarkshire’s Employer of the Year sponsored by North Lanarkshire’s Working
SLW4U Journey to Net Zero Award sponsored by CMS Windows
The other categories are:
Lanarkshire’s Best Business (0-10 employees) sponsored by Clyde Gateway
Lanarkshire’s Best Business (11 – 50 employees) sponsored by City Facilities
Lanarkshire’s Community Impact Award – sponsored by Morgan Sindall
Excellence in Customer Service – sponsored by Visit Lanarkshire
Lanarkshire’s Innovation in Business Award – sponsored by LESL
Lanarkshire’s Best New Business – sponsored by Business Gateway
Lanarkshire’s Best Family Business – sponsored by Masonry Solutions
David Booth, South Lanarkshire’s executive director of community and enterprise resources, said: “I am delighted that these awards are going ahead once again after such a long time due to Covid restrictions preventing us from staging such a fantastic event.
“I urge every business across Lanarkshire to put themselves forward and let us see just how you have all been coping with the pandemic and so many other issues facing companies today.”
Winners will be announced at the glittering awards dinner at Motherwell Concert Hall on Friday, September 2.
There really is nothing to lose so why not take the chance to celebrate and promote your business by applying now at lanarkshirebusinessevents.co.uk.