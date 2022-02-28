TSB pop-up secured for Lanark

TSB has listened to representations and agreed that a pop-up will operate in Lanark for a pilot six month period.

The pilot pop-up branch will be open one day a week at a venue still to be confirmed, providing customers with a range of non-cash services.

Stuart Gray, TSB regional director Scotland, said: “We have listened to the concerns of the local community and will introduce a pop-up, providing a face-to-face banking service for TSB customers in Lanark one day per week.

“We will be engaging customers to make them aware of the pop-up and how it can support them with their banking needs after the branch has closed. We will also be working with local partners to raise awareness of the pilot, doing everything we can to make it a success.”

The news follows discussions with MP Angela Crawley, MSP Màiri McAllan and Councillor Julia Marrs, following the branch closure announcement in December.

Lanark does not meet TSB’s usual criteria for a pop-up branch but concerns about the town’s rural location were raised and listened to by top brass at the bank.

TSB advisors will provide face-to-face support for customers, including making payments, providing product information and helping them get started with digital banking.

Angela is delighted that concerns from local constituents were listened to.

She said: “Providing a pop-up branch in Lanark will ensure access to banking services for vulnerable customers will remain on their doorstep.

“While this is not the ideal solution, which would have seen the branch remain open, I am glad TSB have listened to our concerns and acted upon them.

“The pilot pop-up branch will become a permanent fixture if successful. I have no doubt it will be well-used by the people of Lanark.”

Although the branch will still close as planned, the news is being seen as a win by Mairi.

She said: “I argued that the TSB service was important, not just for those living in Lanark but also for people in our wider, rural communities.