Scots on certain benefits could see extra help with winter bills 💡

Over 100,000 Scottish households are set to receive a £150 Warm Home Discount this winter.

Most eligible households will get the payment automatically on their electricity bills

Pension Credit Guarantee Credit recipients qualify automatically; others may need to contact suppliers

Letters confirming eligibility will begin arriving from Tuesday, October 28

It’s part of a wider UK scheme helping over six million homes with rising energy costs

More than 100,000 households across Scotland will soon see a welcome £150 shaved off their energy bills, as letters confirming eligibility for the Warm Home Discount begin landing on doormats from Tuesday, October 28.

The UK Government has described the support as a “vital lifeline” for Scots facing rising living costs this winter.

Energy Minister Martin McCluskey said the move will help ensure people “can keep warm as the evenings draw in”, adding that the scheme has been expanded to reach more homes than ever before.

The support comes as households brace for higher winter costs. Ofgem’s price cap rose by 2% on October 1, pushing the average dual-fuel bill for a typical household up to £1,755 per year.

Over 100,000 Scottish households to receive a £150 Warm Home Discount this winter (Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Do you need to do anything?

The letters sent this week will confirm whether households have qualified automatically or if they need to take further action, but the discount will be automatically paid to most eligible customers, meaning they won’t need to do anything to receive it.

The one-off payment will be applied directly to electricity bills between December and March. The payment isn’t made into bank accounts but appears automatically as a credit on bills for most recipients.

Some households may be asked to provide further details, such as confirming the name and account number on their electricity bill, to make sure the payment reaches the right person.

Anyone asked to verify details should call the official helpline listed in the letter. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “This Government is determined to tackle energy affordability, and I’d urge anyone who needs to provide extra information to do so quickly.”

Who is eligible for the £150 Warm Home Discount?

Eligibility for the £150 Warm Home Discount depends on your income, energy supplier, and the type of benefits you receive, but you’ll usually qualify automatically if:

You get the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit, or

You’re on a low income and have high energy costs, based on data shared between the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), HMRC, and your energy supplier.

If you’re in the second group, the Government uses existing records, such as your benefit claims and property type, to decide eligibility.

Again, you don’t need to apply, but may receive a letter asking you to confirm some details (for example, your electricity account information) to make sure you get the discount.

Others on means-tested benefits, such as Universal Credit or Income Support, may also be eligible but might need to contact their energy supplier to apply.

The £150 support is part of a wider expansion of the Warm Home Discount scheme, which Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer extended last year to reach an additional 2.7 million families across the UK.

In total, more than six million homes across Scotland, England, and Wales will benefit this winter. Starmer said the expansion was designed to give families a “cash injection” to help manage bills “while we fix the rusting energy system we inherited”.

McCluskey added that the Government will also unveil a ‘warm homes plan’ in the coming months, aiming to deliver energy efficiency upgrades to up to five million homes across the UK, a long-term measure designed to reduce both energy use and future bills.

